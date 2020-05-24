John Franklin Hendricks, 66, of Upton, formerly of Brandenburg, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, in Louisville.
He was born April 17, 1954, in Louisville, the son of the late Ernest Ray Hendricks and Margerie "Margie" Edith Trent Hendricks.
Along with his parents, he also was preceded in death by his sister, Margie Jane Hendricks; and his brother, James Michael "Baldy" Hendricks.
John was an amazingly kind person who continued to give through his love of landscaping. Many people were beneficiaries of his kindness and of his giving heart as he continued to take care of people's yards and needs even after he retired. He was loved by many, a beaming light to those around him, and always serving others.
He is survived by his daughter, Tabatha "Tabby" (Mike) Kenny of Brandenburg; a sister, Ann Eads of Sonora; a brother, Joseph "Joe" Earl (Kathy) Hendricks of Elizabethtown; three granddaughters, Paige (Zach) Dowell of Georgia, Brianna (Colin) Kenny of Brandenburg and Madison Kenny of Brandenburg; a bonus granddaughter, Stephanie Davis; bonus great-grandchildren, Addison and Tinsley; several nieces, nephews, and cousins who all loved him very much.
Because of current restrictions on gatherings, the family will hold a private funeral at 2 p.m. Monday. The public is welcome to join over Facebook live on the Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home page.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Kentucky Organ Donors Association, 10160 Linn Station Road, Louisville KY 40223.
Condolences may be expressed at bjsfunerals.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 25, 2020