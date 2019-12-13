John Koller, 51, of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Health in Elizabethtown.
Mr. Koller was a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church in Radcliff and a veteran of the Gulf War, having served in the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and RoseMarie Koller.
Survivors include his loving wife, Christy Koller of Elizabethtown; two children, Joshua and Jazzmyne; two sisters, Maria Lambert of Radcliff and Patty Culver of New York; six nieces and nephews, RoseMarie, Allison, Lionel, Blade, Christian and Leo; a host of cousins, family, friends; and his beloved pets.
A Mass of Christian burial for Mr. Koller is at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at St. Christopher Catholic Church in Radcliff with the Rev. Jeff Hopper officiating. Cremation follows the service.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove.
A graveside service with military honors will be at a later date in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations in John's memory at www.diabetes.org.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 14, 2019