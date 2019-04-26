Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John L. Chambers. View Sign Service Information Manakee Funeral Home 2098 Leitchfield Road Elizabethtown , KY 42701 7696341 Send Flowers Obituary

John L, Chambers, 74, of Radcliff, passed away Thursday April 25, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



He was born in Pasadena, California, to Grady Chambers and Mary (Dickinson) Chambers. After serving in Vietnam and earning a Purple Heart, John retired from the U.S. Army in 1982.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Brandon Chambers.



John is survived by his loving wife, Charlotte Chambers of Radcliff; a son, Grady L. Chambers of Michigan; a daughter, Anita Chambers of Elizabethtown; a brother, Robert L. Chambers of Louisville; a sister, Linda Moffett of Louisville; and a grandson, John H. Chambers of Elizabethtown.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Randy Logsdon officiating.



Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues from 9 a.m. until time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.



A committal service with military honors is at 2 p.m. Monday, May 6, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



John was an advocate for suicide prevention, so the family asks friends and family donate time, resources or money to local suicide prevention efforts as an expression of sympathy.

