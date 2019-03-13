Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Mayer Fairey. View Sign



Col. Fairey was born Nov. 14, 1928, in the East Orange section of Orangeburg County, South Carolina, the eldest child of the late Ruth Mayer Fairey and John Luther Fairey.

John was a 1951 graduate of Clemson College and retired from the U.S. Army as an Armored Cavalry officer in 1976. He was a World War II-era veteran enlisted in the USMC as a 17-year-old in 1946 and a combat veteran of the Korean War and Vietnam War. Among his combat decorations were the Silver Star, Bronze Star for Valor with Oak Leaf Cluster and Purple Heart with two Oak Leaf Clusters. He was in Company Command in the 73rd Tank Battalion, 7th Infantry Division, during the Korean War and commanded the 2nd Squadron/1st Armored Cavalry Regiment (Blackhawk) in Vietnam. John also was a senior parachutist and commanded a company in the 82nd Airborne Division.

After retiring from the military with more than 29 years of combined service, he embarked on another career, serving as a financial investment advisor and branch office manager with Hilliard-Lyons for more than 32 years. He liked to say he was one of the few people who had two totally separate 30-year careers. In addition, he was the treasurer of the Elizabethtown Lions Club for more than 40 years and very much enjoyed his time with the Lions. He also was a long-time member of Memorial United Methodist Church.

"John was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, and had a wonderful life. He will deeply be missed by his family and friends."

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Larry Hutto Fairey and Thomas Wayne Fairey.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Virginia Dyer Fairey of Centennial, Colorado; two sons, Retired Lt. Col. John Dyer (J.D.) Fairey (Lisa) of Aurora, Colorado, and Wayne Fairey (Linda) of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina; a sister, Warner Martin (Bill) of Bunnell, Florida; and seven grandchildren, John, Elizabeth, Mary Alice, Anna, Melissa, Caitlyn and Kristin Fairey.

A memorial service is at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at Memorial United Methodist Church with a reception and dinner to follow. A graveside service with military honors in Memorial Park Cemetery in Orangeburg, South Carolina, is planned at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed at



306 College Street

Elizabethtown , KY 42701

(270) 765-2737 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 14, 2019

