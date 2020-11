Or Copy this URL to Share

John Patrick Kuprion Jr., 72, of Lebanon Junction, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at University of Louisville Hospital.



Survivors include a son, Jake Kuprion; a daughter, Kallie Kuprion; five grandchildren and one on the way.



The funeral is at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with cremation to follow.



Visitation begins at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store