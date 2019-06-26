Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John R. McGuffey. View Sign Service Information Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home 208 West Water Street Hodgenville , KY 42748 (270)-358-4151 Send Flowers Obituary

John R. McGuffey, 80, of Hodgenville, passed away, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



He was a member of Hodgenville Pentecostal Church and owner and operator of McGuffey Industrial Contracting. He loved hunting and fishing and was a graduate of the "School of Hard Knocks."



He was preceded in death by a daughter, Georgia Wimpsett; his parents, James H. and Edith Mae Owen McGuffey; two sisters, Louise Lynn and Lucille Martin; and three brothers James, Donald and Howard McGuffey.

.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Catherine Pearman McGuffey; three daughters, Judy (Gary) Phelps of Elizabethtown, Deborah (Ricky) Whitlock of Hodgenville and Charlotte (Joe) Ramirez of Elizabethtown; a son, Oscar McGuffey of Hodgenville; a sister, Elaine Welsh of Florida; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and one on the way.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Hodgenville Pentecostal Church with Brother David Webb, Brother James Suits and Brother Richard Binkley officiating. Burial follows in the church cemetery.



Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville.



