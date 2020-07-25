John Ray Todd, 65, of Vine Grove, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, in Elizabethtown.



He was born in Henderson on Jan. 29, 1955, the son of the late Dorris Edwin Todd and Mary Ray Allen Todd.



Survivors include his wife of more than 47 years, Carolyn Sue Todd; his two children, Candi (Greg) Todd-McAfee of Mauckport and Zack (Molly Taylor) Todd of Vine Grove; a brother, Mike (Linda) Todd of Owensboro; his best friends, Jay and Jennifer Austin of Louisville; and many cousins.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, from the Chapel of the Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home in Brandenburg. Burial follows in Cap Anderson Cemetery.



Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and continues at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store