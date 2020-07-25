1/1
John Ray Todd
1955 - 2020
John Ray Todd, 65, of Vine Grove, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, in Elizabethtown.

He was born in Henderson on Jan. 29, 1955, the son of the late Dorris Edwin Todd and Mary Ray Allen Todd.

Survivors include his wife of more than 47 years, Carolyn Sue Todd; his two children, Candi (Greg) Todd-McAfee of Mauckport and Zack (Molly Taylor) Todd of Vine Grove; a brother, Mike (Linda) Todd of Owensboro; his best friends, Jay and Jennifer Austin of Louisville; and many cousins.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, from the Chapel of the Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home in Brandenburg. Burial follows in Cap Anderson Cemetery.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and continues at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Jul. 25 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
11:00 - 08:00 PM
BRUINGTON-JENKINS-STURGEON FUNERAL HOME - BRANDENBURG
JUL
28
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
BRUINGTON-JENKINS-STURGEON FUNERAL HOME - BRANDENBURG
JUL
28
Funeral
02:00 PM
BRUINGTON-JENKINS-STURGEON FUNERAL HOME - BRANDENBURG
Memories & Condolences

July 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Eric white
Classmate
