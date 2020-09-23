John Robert Felker, 78, of Houston, Texas, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Harbor Hospice in Houston.



He was a native of Hardin County, served in the U.S. Army and was a retired postal worker.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Faye Felker; his parents, James Vernon and Virginia Felker; and a sister, Patricia Finch.



John is survived by three daughters, Denise (Ken) Harmon of Elizabethtown, Angela (Paul) Montgomery of Concorde, North Carolina, and Giny Felker of California; four brothers, James V. (Helen) Felker, William Felker, Daniel (Patty) Felker and Patrick Felker; six grandchildren, Brianna Felker, Whitney Montgomery, Jacob Harmon, Morgan Montgomery, Christian Harmon and Sydney Harmon; three great-grandchildren, Caiden and Camille Montgomery and Destin French; and his caregiver, Stacey Howard.



A graveside service is at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Hardin Memorial Park in Elizabethtown.



