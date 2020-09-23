1/1
John Robert Felker
John Robert Felker, 78, of Houston, Texas, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Harbor Hospice in Houston.

He was a native of Hardin County, served in the U.S. Army and was a retired postal worker.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Faye Felker; his parents, James Vernon and Virginia Felker; and a sister, Patricia Finch.

John is survived by three daughters, Denise (Ken) Harmon of Elizabethtown, Angela (Paul) Montgomery of Concorde, North Carolina, and Giny Felker of California; four brothers, James V. (Helen) Felker, William Felker, Daniel (Patty) Felker and Patrick Felker; six grandchildren, Brianna Felker, Whitney Montgomery, Jacob Harmon, Morgan Montgomery, Christian Harmon and Sydney Harmon; three great-grandchildren, Caiden and Camille Montgomery and Destin French; and his caregiver, Stacey Howard.

A graveside service is at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Hardin Memorial Park in Elizabethtown.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 23 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Hardin Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
