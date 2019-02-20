John Roseberry, 74, of Elizabethtown, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.
|
Mr. Roseberry was the former owner of several Kwik Shops in the Radcliff and Elizabethtown area.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Delbert Charles and Catherine M. Roseberry; and a brother, Dr. Joseph D. Roseberry.
Survivors include four children, Beth Tynan of Norcross, Georgia, Melinda Mills of Alexandria, Virginia, Angela Zapp and her husband, Bill, of Union and Joe Wiebel of Elizabethtown; a grandson, Austin Zapp; his companion, Marisa Estes of Elizabethtown; a sister, Sue Childers of Elizabethtown; three nephews, Aaron Childers and his wife, Erin, Nathan Roseberry and his wife, Danielle, and John Coley Roseberry and his wife, Hannah; and his nephews families, extended family and many friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in the spring.
The family asks that you plant something in memory of John as an expression of sympathy.
