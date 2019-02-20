Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Roseberry. View Sign

John Roseberry, 74, of Elizabethtown, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.



Mr. Roseberry was the former owner of several Kwik Shops in the Radcliff and Elizabethtown area.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Delbert Charles and Catherine M. Roseberry; and a brother, Dr. Joseph D. Roseberry.



Survivors include four children, Beth Tynan of Norcross, Georgia, Melinda Mills of Alexandria, Virginia, Angela Zapp and her husband, Bill, of Union and Joe Wiebel of Elizabethtown; a grandson, Austin Zapp; his companion, Marisa Estes of Elizabethtown; a sister, Sue Childers of Elizabethtown; three nephews, Aaron Childers and his wife, Erin, Nathan Roseberry and his wife, Danielle, and John Coley Roseberry and his wife, Hannah; and his nephews families, extended family and many friends.



A memorial service will be held at a later date in the spring.



The family asks that you plant something in memory of John as an expression of sympathy.



769 Highland Avenue

Vine Grove , KY 40175

Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 21, 2019

