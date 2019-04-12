Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Scott Rickey. View Sign





Mr. Rickey was a veteran of the U.S.



He was preceded in death by his parents George and Alicia Rickey; a brother, James Mirrielees; and a sister, Terri Gregory.



Survivors include his loving wife of 44 years, Beverly Rickey of Radcliff; a daughter, Shannon Alicia Rickey of Vine Grove; a son, Michael Patrick Rickey of Radcliff; two brothers, William Mirrielees and his wife, Yasuko, of Indian Trail, North Carolina, and George Rickey and his wife, Sarah, of Iowa City, Iowa; a sister-in-law, Barbara Agan and her husband, Bill, of Ankeny, Iowa; three nieces, Hiliary Stiff and her husband, Frank, Christina Mirrielees and Kari Agan Boscaljon; three nephews, Robert and his wife, LaCresha Mirrielees, Brian Agan and his wife, Meredith and Christopher Gregory; and his four four-legged furbabies, Georgia, Nina, Maddie and Tilly.



A memorial service for Mr. Rickey is at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove with Pastor Edward L. Palmer Sr. officiating. Burial with military honors follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff. A repass follows at the Sign of the Dove Church in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



Memorial contributions may be made in John's memory to Forever Homes for Paws in care of Toshie Singleton Murrell.

769 Highland Avenue

Vine Grove , KY 40175

270-877-2245 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 13, 2019

