John Scott Rickey, 64, of Radcliff, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, after a lengthy illness surrounded by his family at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.
Mr. Rickey was a veteran of the U.S. Army and past chief of Public Affairs for Fort Knox and for the US. Army Corps of Engineers Mississippi River Valley Division, Vicksburg, Mississippi. His memberships included U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Noble Patron of Armor, Association of the United States Army, Fort Knox Schools Board of Education, Hardin County Democrats and he was a Kentucky Colonel and honorary master tanker.
He was preceded in death by his parents George and Alicia Rickey; a brother, James Mirrielees; and a sister, Terri Gregory.
Survivors include his loving wife of 44 years, Beverly Rickey of Radcliff; a daughter, Shannon Alicia Rickey of Vine Grove; a son, Michael Patrick Rickey of Radcliff; two brothers, William Mirrielees and his wife, Yasuko, of Indian Trail, North Carolina, and George Rickey and his wife, Sarah, of Iowa City, Iowa; a sister-in-law, Barbara Agan and her husband, Bill, of Ankeny, Iowa; three nieces, Hiliary Stiff and her husband, Frank, Christina Mirrielees and Kari Agan Boscaljon; three nephews, Robert and his wife, LaCresha Mirrielees, Brian Agan and his wife, Meredith and Christopher Gregory; and his four four-legged furbabies, Georgia, Nina, Maddie and Tilly.
A memorial service for Mr. Rickey is at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove with Pastor Edward L. Palmer Sr. officiating. Burial with military honors follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff. A repass follows at the Sign of the Dove Church in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in John's memory to Forever Homes for Paws in care of Toshie Singleton Murrell.
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-2245
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 13, 2019