Obituary

John Sutch, 87, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, because of complications from Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency.



John was born June 20, 1932, to Eva H. and John W. Sutch, in Norristown, Pennsylvania. He enlisted and served in the Naval Reserves from 1949-56, transitioning to active duty from 1956-58. During his active tenure, he was a member of the VAW-12 Squadron, serving aboard both the USS Randolph and the USS Leyte as an aviation electronics technician (Radar) (ATR-2).

After an honorable discharge, John traveled the country, finally settling in the D.C. metro area in 1967, after securing a position with California Computer Products (CalComp) in Rockville, Maryland.



John became a member of the Smithsonian Institution and volunteered for several Folklife Festivals, participated in tracking wolves in Minnesota and helped to gather data on the Arenal volcano in Costa Rica.



John was a Jodo Shinshu Buddhist, having converted in 1963, and was a long-standing member of the Ekoji Buddhist Temple in Fairfax Station, Virginia.



After 31 years at CalComp, he retired and moved to Elizabethtown to be closer to family. John spent some of his spare time volunteering as a naturalist at Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest, where he could be seen most first and third Saturdays handling the snakes that were on display at the education center.



John loved to travel and was a member of both the Ski Club of Washington, D.C., and the Louisville Ski Club, actively skiing until the age of 80.



John is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Kathy Sutch of Groveland, Florida; a daughter, Heidi Williams of Elizabethtown; three grandchildren, Jesse Williams of Elizabethtown, Jayme Williams of Casselberry, Florida, and Samuel Sutch of Pinellas Park, Florida; and a cousin, Elaine Carni of Syracuse, New York.



John's wish was to be cremated at Manakee Funeral Home, then buried in the Veteran's Cemetery in Radcliff.



The family plans to wait until early summer to have graveside and memorial services, as there are other family members and friends who are unable to travel at this time.



Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 14, 2020

