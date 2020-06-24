John Templeton "Pop" Donaldson Sr.
1932 - 2020
John Templeton "Pop" Donaldson Sr., 87, of Vine Grove, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

He was born Sept. 19, 1932, the son of Robert and Emma Templeton Donaldson. Pop was a longtime member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Otter Creek Lodge No. 67.

Pop was preceded in death by his loving wife, Brenda Sue Donaldson; a son, Jamie Donaldson; and his granddaughter, Chelsea Stinnett.

Survivors include four children, John T. (Shelly Seurynck) Donaldson Jr., Jane E. (Kurt Marshaus) Donaldson, Mike Wise and Cassie (Ricky) Ashbaugh; five grandchildren, Elizabeth and Christine Donaldson, Nick and Corey Stinnett and Jordan Wise; his brother, Doug Donaldson; and several nieces and nephews.

In honoring Pop's wishes, his family has chosen cremation.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus of Central Kentucky or to an VFW Post or F.O.P Lodge of the donor's choice.

Hager Funeral Home in Brandenburg is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 24 to Jun. 27, 2020.
