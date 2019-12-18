Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Thomas "J.T." Wiglesworth. View Sign Service Information Manakee Funeral Home 2098 Leitchfield Road Elizabethtown , KY 42701 7696341 Send Flowers Obituary

John Thomas "J.T." Wiglesworth, 17, of Cecilia, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Elizabethtown.



J.T. was born in Fort Riley, Kansas. He attended Central Hardin High School as a senior and also was a student at the Early College and Career Center Hardin County Schools and studied in automotive technology. J.T. worked at McAllister's. He was a member of Franklin Crossroads Baptist Church and was active in Cornerstone Chrysalis.



J.T. was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Harold and Betty Wiglesworth, Clarance and Elsie Smiley, James and Gladys Wade, Gilbert and Dorothy Moore and Thomas and Margret Lindsey.



Survivors include his loving mom and dad, Tonya and B.J. Wiglesworth of Cecilia; a sister, Miranda Wiglesworth; a brother, Dylan Wiglesworth; a sister-in-law, Kim Wiglesworth; his paternal grandparents, David and Linda Wiglesworth; his maternal grandparents, Tony and Rachel Wade and Trudy and Terry Nunnelley; and a special, loving niece, Julie Grace Wiglesworth, who called him "Uncle Yeet."



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Franklin Crossroads Baptist Church in Cecilia with Pastor Brad Rumer officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.



