John Travis Puckett, 36, of Sonora, passed away Fri­­­day, Jan. 24, 2020, in a accident in Grayson County.He was born in Upton and was a construction worker. He was a member of Olive Hill Missionary Baptist Church.He was preceded in death by his son, James Travis Puckett; and stepmother who raised him, Joyce A. Puckett.He is survived by his father, Joseph D. Puckett of Sonora; his mother, Marcella Jewell Sexton of Arkansas; a son, Silas Puckett of Munfordville; a daughter, Sarah Mae Puckett of Munfordville; three sisters, Jennifer (Trent) Sydnor of Eastview, Jessie (Matt) Wright of Hodgenville and Melinda Sexton; two brothers, Robert Sexton and Johnny Sexton; and his grandmother, Mildred Puckett of Sonora.The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Manakee Funeral Home in Sonora. Burial follows in Miller Cemetery in Sonora.Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.The family request memorial contributions go toward funeral expenses.Condolences may be expressed at manakeefuneralhome.com.