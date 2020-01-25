John Travis Puckett, 36, of Sonora, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in a accident in Grayson County.
He was born in Upton and was a construction worker. He was a member of Olive Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his son, James Travis Puckett; and stepmother who raised him, Joyce A. Puckett.
He is survived by his father, Joseph D. Puckett of Sonora; his mother, Marcella Jewell Sexton of Arkansas; a son, Silas Puckett of Munfordville; a daughter, Sarah Mae Puckett of Munfordville; three sisters, Jennifer (Trent) Sydnor of Eastview, Jessie (Matt) Wright of Hodgenville and Melinda Sexton; two brothers, Robert Sexton and Johnny Sexton; and his grandmother, Mildred Puckett of Sonora.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Manakee Funeral Home in Sonora. Burial follows in Miller Cemetery in Sonora.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
The family request memorial contributions go toward funeral expenses.
Condolences may be expressed at manakeefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 26, 2020