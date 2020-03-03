John Wesley Poteet, 83, of Hodgenville, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
Survivors include a daughter, Devetta Jackson; a son, Todd Troutman; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with the Rev. Bruce Hiner officiating. Burial follows in Red Hill Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 4, 2020