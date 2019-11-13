John William Flint Jr., 66, of Lebanon Junction, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown.
Survivors include his wife, Leslie Diane Gross Flint; two daughters, Sarah Flint Pitcock and Mary Flint; his mother, Marion Dykes Flint; and two grandchildren.
The funeral is at noon Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Davidson Memorial United Methodist Church in Shepherdsville. Inurnment follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery–Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Turnaround Resource Center in Lebanon Junction.
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Nov. 14, 2019