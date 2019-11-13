John William Flint Jr.

Service Information
Trowbridge Funeral Home
118 East Oak Street
Lebanon Junction, KY
40150
(502)-833-4823
Obituary
Send Flowers

John William Flint Jr., 66, of Lebanon Junction, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown.

Survivors include his wife, Leslie Diane Gross Flint; two daughters, Sarah Flint Pitcock and Mary Flint; his mother, Marion Dykes Flint; and two grandchildren.

The funeral is at noon Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Davidson Memorial United Methodist Church in Shepherdsville. Inurnment follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery–Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Turnaround Resource Center in Lebanon Junction.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Nov. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.