John William Jenkins, 84, of Elizabethtown, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his residence.He was a native of Thornville, Ohio, and a member of Elizabethtown Baptist Church. He was a member of American Legion Post No. 113 and the . He retired from the U.S. Army after serving during the Korean and Vietnam war s and later retired from Kentucky Manpower Services.He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Jenkins; brothers, James Clifford Jenkins and Robert Lee Jenkins; and sisters, Virginia Fuchs and Vivian Young.He is survived by two children, Joseph William Jenkins Sr. and Sandra Jean (Paul Wayne) Hinton, all of Elizabethtown; three sisters, Edith Louise Carr of Columbus, Indiana, Jean Williams of Washington, Indiana, and June (Donald) Dawson of Rushville, Indiana; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.Graveside services will be in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, memorial services will be at a later date.Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Elizabethtown Baptist Church or Hosparus.Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.