John William Jenkins, 84, of Elizabethtown, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his residence.
He was a native of Thornville, Ohio, and a member of Elizabethtown Baptist Church. He was a member of American Legion Post No. 113 and the . He retired from the U.S. Army after serving during the Korean and Vietnam wars and later retired from Kentucky Manpower Services.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Jenkins; brothers, James Clifford Jenkins and Robert Lee Jenkins; and sisters, Virginia Fuchs and Vivian Young.
He is survived by two children, Joseph William Jenkins Sr. and Sandra Jean (Paul Wayne) Hinton, all of Elizabethtown; three sisters, Edith Louise Carr of Columbus, Indiana, Jean Williams of Washington, Indiana, and June (Donald) Dawson of Rushville, Indiana; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
Graveside services will be in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, memorial services will be at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Elizabethtown Baptist Church or Hosparus.
Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 12, 2020