John Worthy Henderson, 98, of Rineyville, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Tender Touch Heart and Home in Elizabethtown.



He was born in Fayetteville, Tennessee, and retired from the U.S. Army after serving during World War II and the Korean War. He later retired from K.M. White Elevators and was a member of Longview United Methodist Church.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Gertrude "Trudy" Henderson; two brothers, Oliver and Charles Henderson; and four sisters, Maudie G., Lilly Mae, Betty and Dorothy.



Survivors include a son, Narvin (Leverne) Whitworth of Hudson; a brother, Lester Henderson of Fayetteville; two grandchildren, Terry (Marion) Whitworth and Michael (Cathy) Whitworth; two great-grandchildren, Brian (Shawna) Whitworth and Mattie Rose Whitworth; a great-great-grandchild, Brooks Michael Whitworth; and several nieces and nephews, including a special nephew, Dan (Diane) McCamish.



Services will be private.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus or Longview United Methodist Church.





