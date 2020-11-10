Johnathon Parkman Eells, 20, of Cecilia, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.



He was a fun loving, free spirited young man.



He was preceded in death by his grandfather, John H. Eells; his great grandparents, Dailey and Carl Eells, Margaret Norris and John Pepper; an uncle, Ronnie Dupin; a great-uncle, Larry Petrie; and a nephew, Jasper Campbell.



Survivors include his parents, Josh and Stephanie Eells; three sisters, Jessica (Joe Campbell) Eells, Danielle (Alexander) Commons and Amber Eells; his grandparents, Bill and Kay Petrie and Becky Smallwood; his great-grandmother, Catherine Peterman; an uncle, Ben Eells; an aunt, Mallory (Troy) Wright; a great-aunt, Sherry Eells-Davis; two nieces, Aurora Commons and Audrey Eells; two nephews, James Allen and Travis Commons; and lots of cousins and friends.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Holbert Cemetery.



Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues at 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.



