1/1
Johnathon Parkman Eells
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johnathon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnathon Parkman Eells, 20, of Cecilia, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.

He was a fun loving, free spirited young man.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, John H. Eells; his great grandparents, Dailey and Carl Eells, Margaret Norris and John Pepper; an uncle, Ronnie Dupin; a great-uncle, Larry Petrie; and a nephew, Jasper Campbell.

Survivors include his parents, Josh and Stephanie Eells; three sisters, Jessica (Joe Campbell) Eells, Danielle (Alexander) Commons and Amber Eells; his grandparents, Bill and Kay Petrie and Becky Smallwood; his great-grandmother, Catherine Peterman; an uncle, Ben Eells; an aunt, Mallory (Troy) Wright; a great-aunt, Sherry Eells-Davis; two nieces, Aurora Commons and Audrey Eells; two nephews, James Allen and Travis Commons; and lots of cousins and friends.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Holbert Cemetery.

Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues at 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 10 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Brown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Funeral
11:00 AM
Brown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved