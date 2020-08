Or Copy this URL to Share

Johnnie Franklin Ross, 76, of Shepherdsville, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital.



Survivors include his wife, Charlyn Ross; a son, Timothy Ross; three daughters, Robin Ragg, Johnnie Sue Luttrell and Shauntain Bethards; and four grandchildren.



Cremation was chosen with no services or visitation scheduled.



Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store