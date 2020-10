Or Copy this URL to Share

Johnny Lynn Dennis, 47, of Lebanon Junction, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin.



Survivors include four sisters, Melanie McBride, Karen Hubbard, Joann Frost and Linda Kinney.



Cremation has been chosen with a memorial service to be scheduled at a later date.



Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.

