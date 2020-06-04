Miss Jolondyn Bella Marie Wiley, 1, of Radcliff, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville.



Ms. Wiley was born in Elizabethtown, the daughter of Amanda Dupin and Josh Wiley.



In addition to her parents, she is survived by her six siblings, Journie Wiley, Jakylin Kirkland, Demaree George, Joshton Wiley, Jordynce Wiley and Michael Lewis; her maternal grandparents, Jennifer Richard and Michael Woodruff; her paternal grandparents, the Rev. Joe Sr. and Jocelyn Wiley; two aunts, Kimberly Richard and Joy Wiley; an uncle, Joe Wiley Jr; and six cousins, Kiley, Kinsley, Kiana, Jolean, Aiden and Trey.



The funeral is at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 7, at Percell & Sons Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.



Visitation begins at 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

