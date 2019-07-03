Jonathan David Burgess, 50, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
He was a native of Hardin County and graduated with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and political science from the University of Southern Mississippi. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and outdoorsman and was the most amazing stay-at-home father, whose family always came first. He sought out the loners and made them his friends.
Survivors include his wife, Autumn Ritchie Burgess; two children, Madeline Burgess and Jonathan Burgess, both of Elizabethtown; his parents, Maggie Turner of Elizabethtown and David L. Burgess of Louisville; two sisters, Carrie Painter and Chelsea Cimbanin, both of Elizabethtown; two stepbrothers, Don Turner of Idaho and Jessie Turner of Elizabethtown; and three incredible nephews.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Visitation is from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the .
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 4, 2019