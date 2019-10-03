Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jonathan Thomas Smithers. View Sign Service Information Percell & Sons Funeral Home 120 Haycraft Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-6674 Send Flowers Obituary

Jonathan Thomas Smithers, 33, of Louisville, was called home Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 in Radcliff.



Known by family and friends as J.T., he was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, living most of his life in Radcliff and Louisville.



J.T. loved music and he was an avid reader and writer of poetry. No one loved sports more than J.T. He was a huge U of L Cardinals, Cincinnati Reds and Indianapolis Colts fan and could hold a conversation with anyone when it came to sports. His loyalty to the Cardinals was unwavering.



J.T. was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Thomas E. Sr. and Betty Y. Smithers; his maternal grandfather, ET Ferrell (Sarge); his uncle, Keith L. Ferrell; and his aunt, Debra J. Sandifer.



Survivors include his parents, Calvin L. and Katrina F. Smithers of Columbia, South Carolina; his brother, Phillip A. Smithers of Louisville; and two very special nieces, Aesha and Jada Smithers of Louisville. J.T. also is survived by countless uncles, aunts, cousins and loyal friends.



A memorial service to honor and celebrate Jonathan's life is at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at W.T. Shumake & Daughters Funeral Home in Louisville.



Visitation begins at 2 p.m. at W.T. Shumake & Daughters Funeral Home.



