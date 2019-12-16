Joseph Albert "Joe" Clan, 77, of Hodgenville, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at his residence.
A 1961 graduate of LaRue County High School, he retired from G.E. in Louisville after 31 years of service, was a member of the B.R. Young Masonic Lodge in Hodgenville and a Kentucky Colonel. He enjoyed bass fishing, hunting and beekeeping.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary Elizabeth Clan; and a brother, Paul David Clan.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Puckett Clan; two sons, Ricky Joe Clan and Robert Gregory Clan, both of Magnolia; a stepson, Bryan Gregory Wolford of Matthews, North Carolina; four brothers, William Robert "Bobby" Clan of Elizabethtown, Patrick Wayne Clan of Adams, Tennessee, Andrew Jimmy Clan of Trenton, Kentucky, and Charles Richard Clan of Clarksville, Tennessee; a sister, Mary Alice (Ron) Wallace of Trenton; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with the Rev. Greg Alexander officiating. Burial follows in Roanoke House of Prayer Church Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at www.bennett-bertram.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 17, 2019