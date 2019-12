Joseph Albert "Joe" Clan, 77, of Hodgenville, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at his residence.A 1961 graduate of LaRue County High School, he retired from G.E. in Louisville after 31 years of service, was a member of the B.R. Young Masonic Lodge in Hodgenville and a Kentucky Colonel. He enjoyed bass fishing, hunting and beekeeping.Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary Elizabeth Clan; and a brother, Paul David Clan.He is survived by his wife, Judy Puckett Clan; two sons, Ricky Joe Clan and Robert Gregory Clan, both of Magnolia; a stepson, Bryan Gregory Wolford of Matthews, North Carolina; four brothers, William Robert "Bobby" Clan of Elizabethtown, Patrick Wayne Clan of Adams, Tennessee, Andrew Jimmy Clan of Trenton, Kentucky, and Charles Richard Clan of Clarksville, Tennessee; a sister, Mary Alice (Ron) Wallace of Trenton; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with the Rev. Greg Alexander officiating. Burial follows in Roanoke House of Prayer Church Cemetery.Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.Condolences may be expressed at www.bennett-bertram.com.