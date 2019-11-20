Joseph “Joe” Henry Mauldin

Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY
42748
(270)-358-4151
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
View Map
Obituary
Joseph "Joe" Henry Mauldin, 82, of Hodgenville, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

He retired from Pepsi-Cola in Elizabethtown after 34 years of service and was a farmer. He was a member and former deacon at Friendship Baptist Church No. 2.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Bennie and Lillie Mae Sallee Mauldin; and a brother, Billy Mauldin.

He is survived by his wife, Irene Gray Mauldin; two daughters, Deloris Viers of Hodgenville and Nancy (Glenn) Mattingly of Rineyville; a brother, James Mauldin of Hodgenville; seven grandchildren, Kim Viers, Amy Viers, Heather Keen, Ashley (Gunnar) Brown, Brittany (Duane) Albrecht, Chasity (Dalton) Milby and Steven (Lexie) Keen; and six great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with the Rev. Billy Curle officiating. Burial follows in Friendship Baptist Church No. 2 Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Published in The News-Enterprise on Nov. 21, 2019
