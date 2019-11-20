Joseph "Joe" Henry Mauldin, 82, of Hodgenville, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
He retired from Pepsi-Cola in Elizabethtown after 34 years of service and was a farmer. He was a member and former deacon at Friendship Baptist Church No. 2.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Bennie and Lillie Mae Sallee Mauldin; and a brother, Billy Mauldin.
He is survived by his wife, Irene Gray Mauldin; two daughters, Deloris Viers of Hodgenville and Nancy (Glenn) Mattingly of Rineyville; a brother, James Mauldin of Hodgenville; seven grandchildren, Kim Viers, Amy Viers, Heather Keen, Ashley (Gunnar) Brown, Brittany (Duane) Albrecht, Chasity (Dalton) Milby and Steven (Lexie) Keen; and six great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with the Rev. Billy Curle officiating. Burial follows in Friendship Baptist Church No. 2 Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at bennett-bertram.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Nov. 21, 2019