Joseph A. Lancaster, 70, of Flaherty, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Hardinsburg Nursing and Rehab.
Mr. Lancaster was a member of St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Flaherty. He was a veteran of the Vietnam war, having served in the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Thadius and Clara Frances Lancaster; two brothers, James T. Lancaster and George Lancaster; and a sister, Betty Robinson.
Survivors include a daughter, Amy; a brother, Charles Pat Lancaster; three sisters, Mary Alma Whelan, Frances Bradley and Margaret Robbins; and several nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Lancaster is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Flaherty with the Rev. Jeff Hopper officiating. Burial follows in the church cemetery.
Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday and continues from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. A prayer service is at 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 21, 2019