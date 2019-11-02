Joseph Burnett Yates, 75, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at University Hospital in Louisville having been diagnosed recently with Stage 4 cancer.
He was a native of Meade County and a member of St. James Catholic Church and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Campbellsville. He was the division chief of environmental services for the Department of Army, retiring after 35 years, and was a pilot. He was a former vice president of the Kentucky Jaycees and a chairman of the Hardin County Airport Board for 21 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford Eugene Yates and Josephine Marie Burnett Yates.
He is survived by his only love, his beloved wife and best friend, Judy Yates. The two have been together since he was 17 and she was 14 years old. He also is survived by two sons, Joseph Stephen Yates (Jennifer) of Sunfish and Eric C. Yates (Terri) of Vine Grove; a brother, Clifford Eugene Yates Jr. (Betty); a sister, Judith Marie Watts (Richard); a brother-in-law, Mark Stephen Falkovich (Vicki); a sister-in-law, LaDonna Michalek; two grandchildren, Sean A. Yates (Danisha) and Evynne Yates; a great-grandchild, Nova Faye Yates; and a large, loving family of nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. James Catholic Church in Elizabethtown with the Rev. J. Scott Murphy officiating. Burial follows in the church cemetery.
Memorial donations should take the form of contribution to any no-kill shelter, any animal rescue or ASPCA.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Nov. 3, 2019