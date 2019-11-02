Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Burnett Yates. View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2737 Send Flowers Obituary





He was a native of Meade County and a member of St. James Catholic Church and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Campbellsville. He was the division chief of environmental services for the Department of Army, retiring after 35 years, and was a pilot. He was a former vice president of the Kentucky Jaycees and a chairman of the Hardin County Airport Board for 21 years.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford Eugene Yates and Josephine Marie Burnett Yates.



He is survived by his only love, his beloved wife and best friend, Judy Yates. The two have been together since he was 17 and she was 14 years old. He also is survived by two sons, Joseph Stephen Yates (Jennifer) of Sunfish and Eric C. Yates (Terri) of Vine Grove; a brother, Clifford Eugene Yates Jr. (Betty); a sister, Judith Marie Watts (Richard); a brother-in-law, Mark Stephen Falkovich (Vicki); a sister-in-law, LaDonna Michalek; two grandchildren, Sean A. Yates (Danisha) and Evynne Yates; a great-grandchild, Nova Faye Yates; and a large, loving family of nieces and nephews.



The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. James Catholic Church in Elizabethtown with the Rev. J. Scott Murphy officiating. Burial follows in the church cemetery.



Memorial donations should take the form of contribution to any no-kill shelter, any animal rescue or ASPCA.



Condolences may be expressed at Joseph Burnett Yates, 75, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at University Hospital in Louisville having been diagnosed recently with Stage 4 cancer.He was a native of Meade County and a member of St. James Catholic Church and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Campbellsville. He was the division chief of environmental services for the Department of Army, retiring after 35 years, and was a pilot. He was a former vice president of the Kentucky Jaycees and a chairman of the Hardin County Airport Board for 21 years.He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford Eugene Yates and Josephine Marie Burnett Yates.He is survived by his only love, his beloved wife and best friend, Judy Yates. The two have been together since he was 17 and she was 14 years old. He also is survived by two sons, Joseph Stephen Yates (Jennifer) of Sunfish and Eric C. Yates (Terri) of Vine Grove; a brother, Clifford Eugene Yates Jr. (Betty); a sister, Judith Marie Watts (Richard); a brother-in-law, Mark Stephen Falkovich (Vicki); a sister-in-law, LaDonna Michalek; two grandchildren, Sean A. Yates (Danisha) and Evynne Yates; a great-grandchild, Nova Faye Yates; and a large, loving family of nieces and nephews.The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. James Catholic Church in Elizabethtown with the Rev. J. Scott Murphy officiating. Burial follows in the church cemetery.Memorial donations should take the form of contribution to any no-kill shelter, any animal rescue or ASPCA.Condolences may be expressed at www.brownfuneral.com. Published in The News-Enterprise on Nov. 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close