Joseph Dale Stewart, 86, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Helmwood Healthcare Center in Elizabethtown.



He was a native of Akron, Ohio, a 1951 graduate of Howevalley High School, attended Bowling Business School and served in the National Guard. He retired as a federal court reporter, was a member of Severns Valley Baptist Church and Stephensburg Masonic Lodge No. 212.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Nathan Charles and Elsie White Stewart; and a daughter-in-law, Sandy Stewart.



Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Joann Stewart; three sons, Steve Stewart of Bowling Green, Rick Stewart of Cecilia, and Joe (Vicky) Stewart of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Lynn Burks of Louisville; 10 grandchildren, Ben (Shannon) Stewart, Sunni (Lance) Geary, Abbie (Daniel) Stovall, Summer (Drew) Langley, Sam Stewart, Taylor (Ryan) Donahue, Brody Burks, Courtney (Drew) Eller, Cameron Gover and Caitlin (Cole) Murphy; and 17 great-grandchildren, Noah, Braeden, Walker, Wells, Will, Cash, Stella, Hadley Jo, Eliza Kate, Anne Vencill, Livy Clark, Meredith, Madeline, Murphy, Marshall, Harper and Ellis.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Because of current state mandates, the funeral will be for immediate family only and livestreamed through the funeral home Facebook page. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



A drive by visitation is from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Severns Valley Baptist Church Building Fund.





