Joseph Donald Ray, 90, of Radcliff, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at his home.
He retired from the Radcliff Post Office as a mail carrier.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Norman Ray; and a sister, Dorothy Hulsman.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Beverly Ray of Radcliff; four children, Deborah (Ed) Holt of Radcliff, Karen (Roger) Teague of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, Susan Banks of Radcliff and Dennis Ray of Radcliff; six grandchildren, Daphne, Felicety, Aleshia, Brandy, Emalee and Christy; nine great-grandchildren; and a brother, Adrian (Radine) Ray of Radcliff.
The Mass of Christian burial is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Vine Grove with the Rev. Daniel Lincoln officiating. Burial follows in St. Brigid Catholic Church Cemetery in Vine Grove.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Vine Grove.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 4, 2020