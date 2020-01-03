Joseph Donald Ray

Service Information
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
205 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY
40175
(270)-877-5122
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
205 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
205 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Brigid Catholic Church
Vine Grove, KY
View Map
Obituary
Joseph Donald Ray, 90, of Radcliff, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at his home.

He retired from the Radcliff Post Office as a mail carrier.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Norman Ray; and a sister, Dorothy Hulsman.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Beverly Ray of Radcliff; four children, Deborah (Ed) Holt of Radcliff, Karen (Roger) Teague of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, Susan Banks of Radcliff and Dennis Ray of Radcliff; six grandchildren, Daphne, Felicety, Aleshia, Brandy, Emalee and Christy; nine great-grandchildren; and a brother, Adrian (Radine) Ray of Radcliff.

The Mass of Christian burial is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Vine Grove with the Rev. Daniel Lincoln officiating. Burial follows in St. Brigid Catholic Church Cemetery in Vine Grove.

Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Vine Grove.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 4, 2020
