Joseph Edward "Eddie Boy" Brangers, 80, of Rineyville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin.He was a native of Hardin County and a member of St. John Catholic Church. He was a friend to everyone who met him.He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Lillian "Bunny" Brangers; a brother, Henry "Sonny" Brangers; a sister, Dorothy Howe; three brothers-in-law, Alton Ray, James House and Danny Howe; two sisters-in-law, Ruth Brangers and Charlene Brangers; two nephews, Steven Jones and Joey Ray; and a niece, Peggy Marsh.He is survived by his brothers, Freddie (Vicky), George (Mary Ann), Paul (Edna), Don (Karen), Dennis Brangers; sisters, Aggie Ray, Virginia House, Rose (Rick) Webster, Lynda (Ernest) Pyzocha, Kay (Bob) Jones, Theresa (David) Riney, Lucy (Dennis) Arnold; and several nieces and nephews.The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. John Cath­olic Church near Elizabethtown with Rev. Dan Lin­coln officiating. Burial follows in St. John Cemetery.Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the donor's favorite charity.Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.