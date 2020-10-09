1/1
Joseph Edward “Eddie Boy” Brangers
Joseph Edward "Eddie Boy" Brangers, 80, of Rineyville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin.

He was a native of Hardin County and a member of St. John Catholic Church. He was a friend to everyone who met him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Lillian "Bunny" Brangers; a brother, Henry "Sonny" Brangers; a sister, Dorothy Howe; three brothers-in-law, Alton Ray, James House and Danny Howe; two sisters-in-law, Ruth Brangers and Charlene Brangers; two nephews, Steven Jones and Joey Ray; and a niece, Peggy Marsh.

He is survived by his brothers, Freddie (Vicky), George (Mary Ann), Paul (Edna), Don (Karen), Dennis Brangers; sisters, Aggie Ray, Virginia House, Rose (Rick) Webster, Lynda (Ernest) Pyzocha, Kay (Bob) Jones, Theresa (David) Riney, Lucy (Dennis) Arnold; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. John Cath­olic Church near Elizabethtown with Rev. Dan Lin­coln officiating. Burial follows in St. John Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the donor's favorite charity.

Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
