Joseph Eugene "Gene" Cecil
Joseph Eugene "Gene" Cecil, 71, of Radcliff, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Health in Elizabethtown.

Mr. Cecil was the owner of Rainbow Tavern. He was a member of St. Brigid Catholic Church in Vine Grove and Knights of Columbus, 3379 Father Diemert Council, Vine Grove.

He was preceded in by his parents, Willis and Mabel Cecil; five siblings, Anna Ruth Sherrard, Ruby Lee Sherrard, Patsy Stethen, W.O. Cecil and Dickie Cecil.

Survivors include his wife, Teresa Cecil of Radcliff; two children, Joseph Eugene Cecil Jr. of Elizabethtown and Ashley Carol Cecil of Radcliff; two brothers, Elroy Cecil and his wife, Ruby, of Vine Grove and J. Mack Cecil of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Noelita Davis and her husband, Bill, of Upton and Wanda Reesor of Radcliff; two grandchildren, Joseph Eugene Cecil III and Wyatt Cecil; and a host of family and friends.

Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Cremation follows.

A trust fund will be set up in his daughter's name.




Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Chism Family Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-2245
