Joseph Eugene "Gene" Cecil, 71, of Radcliff, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Health in Elizabethtown.



Mr. Cecil was the owner of Rainbow Tavern. He was a member of St. Brigid Catholic Church in Vine Grove and Knights of Columbus, 3379 Father Diemert Council, Vine Grove.



He was preceded in by his parents, Willis and Mabel Cecil; five siblings, Anna Ruth Sherrard, Ruby Lee Sherrard, Patsy Stethen, W.O. Cecil and Dickie Cecil.



Survivors include his wife, Teresa Cecil of Radcliff; two children, Joseph Eugene Cecil Jr. of Elizabethtown and Ashley Carol Cecil of Radcliff; two brothers, Elroy Cecil and his wife, Ruby, of Vine Grove and J. Mack Cecil of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Noelita Davis and her husband, Bill, of Upton and Wanda Reesor of Radcliff; two grandchildren, Joseph Eugene Cecil III and Wyatt Cecil; and a host of family and friends.



Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Cremation follows.



A trust fund will be set up in his daughter's name.









