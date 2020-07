Or Copy this URL to Share

Joseph Gary Clark, 69, of Boston, Kentucky, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at home.



Survivors include four children, Beca Clark Gordon, Justin Clark, Cathy Clark Enlow and Joe Paul Burton; and five grandchildren.



A memorial gathering is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 17, at his home, 935 Lick Creek Road, Boston.



Expressions of sympathy, raise a glass in his memory.



Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston is in charge of arrangements.

