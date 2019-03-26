Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Gerard Greenwell. View Sign

Joseph Gerard Greenwell, 68, of Elizabethtown, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019.



Joe Gary was born and raised in New Haven, was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and he retired from Fort Knox as a boiler operator. His memberships include St. Brigid Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, American Legion Post No. 113 and the NRA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Margaret Greenwell; his wife's parents, William Paul and Anna Rose Bowling; a sister-in-law, Eileen Greenwell; and a nephew, Matthew Bowling.



Survivors include his loving wife of 48 years, Paula Greenwell of Elizabethtown; two daughters, Beth Ann and Ron Greenwell and Dana Marie and Chuck Padgett, all of Rineyville; six grandchildren, Joshua, Garrett and Logan Greenwell and Lilly, Waylon and Case Padgett; a brother, Don Greenwell, a sister, Ellen and David Dutschke, all of Louisville; and a host of family and friends, all of whom were near and dear to his heart.



A Mass of Christian burial is at 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, at St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church in New Haven. Burial follows in St. Catherine Cemetery.



Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Mass of the Air or a .

