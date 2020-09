Or Copy this URL to Share

Joseph Glenn Gray, 66, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.



Survivors include his wife, Angela Marlene Hodge Gray; a daughter, Dana Yvonne Gray Wiseman; two granddaughters and two great-grandsons.



Cremation has been chosen with a private memorial service to be held at a later date.



Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston is handling arrangements.



