Joseph Henry Perry Jr., 71, of Cecilia, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.He was a native of Parish, New York, served in the U.S. Army and was a retired teacher from Hardin County Schools. He was an apiarist.He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Maynard Perry; and his parents, Joseph Perry Sr. and Evelyn Sullivan Perry.Survivors include three sons, Todd (Heidi) Perry of Alpharetta, Georgia, Matthew (Ginger) Perry of Upton and Mark (April) Perry of Louisville; his fiancée, Patsy Nugent of Big Clifty, and her children, Tara (Nelson) Lafferty-Blakeman and Michael (Felicia) Nugent; his five siblings, Michael (Connie) Perry of Paducah, Barbara (Curt) Olney of Bowling Green, Elizabeth Pidkaminy and David (Annette) Perry, all of Parish, and Margaret "Peggy" (Larry) Parshley of Elizabethtown; seven grandchildren, Tyler Perry, Alexandra Perry, Kiley Perry, Clay Perry, Ava Breann Perry, Ethan Perry and Jack Perry; and several nieces and nephews.A celebration of life is at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Shannon McCubbin officiating.Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Ovarian Awareness of Kentucky, 2440 Grinstead Drive, Louisville, KY 40204 or at [email protected]