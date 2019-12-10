Joseph Henry Perry Jr., 71, of Cecilia, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
He was a native of Parish, New York, served in the U.S. Army and was a retired teacher from Hardin County Schools. He was an apiarist.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Maynard Perry; and his parents, Joseph Perry Sr. and Evelyn Sullivan Perry.
Survivors include three sons, Todd (Heidi) Perry of Alpharetta, Georgia, Matthew (Ginger) Perry of Upton and Mark (April) Perry of Louisville; his fiancée, Patsy Nugent of Big Clifty, and her children, Tara (Nelson) Lafferty-Blakeman and Michael (Felicia) Nugent; his five siblings, Michael (Connie) Perry of Paducah, Barbara (Curt) Olney of Bowling Green, Elizabeth Pidkaminy and David (Annette) Perry, all of Parish, and Margaret "Peggy" (Larry) Parshley of Elizabethtown; seven grandchildren, Tyler Perry, Alexandra Perry, Kiley Perry, Clay Perry, Ava Breann Perry, Ethan Perry and Jack Perry; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life is at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Shannon McCubbin officiating.
Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Ovarian Awareness of Kentucky, 2440 Grinstead Drive, Louisville, KY 40204 or at [email protected].
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 11, 2019