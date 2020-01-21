Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Hilary Pike. View Sign Service Information Chism Family Funeral Home 769 Highland Avenue Vine Grove , KY 40175 (270)-877-2245 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Hilary Pike, 74, of Elizabethtown, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at his residence.



Mr. Pike's memberships included St. Brigid Catholic Church in Vine Grove and American Legion Post No. 113 in Elizabethtown. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War having served in the U.S. Navy. Some of his hobbies included motorcycles and karaoke.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Roland James and Anna Letitia Pike; and five brothers, Anthony R. Pike, Marion B. Pike; Larry F. Pike, Garry T. Pike and Donald Lee Pike; and a sister, Mary Ann Corbett.



Survivors include a daughter, Brandy Nicole Pike; a granddaughter, Addison Sue Kay Hellard; five siblings, James Patrick Pike, Henry E. Pike, Roland Eugene Pike, Carolyn "Sue" Barnett and David S. Pike; and a host of family and friends.



A Mass of Christian burial is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Vine Grove with the Revs. Wayne Jenkins and Daniel Lincoln officiating. Burial follows in St. Patrick Cemetery at Fort Knox.



Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. A prayer service is at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



Joseph Hilary Pike, 74, of Elizabethtown, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at his residence.Mr. Pike's memberships included St. Brigid Catholic Church in Vine Grove and American Legion Post No. 113 in Elizabethtown. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War having served in the U.S. Navy. Some of his hobbies included motorcycles and karaoke.He was preceded in death by his parents, Roland James and Anna Letitia Pike; and five brothers, Anthony R. Pike, Marion B. Pike; Larry F. Pike, Garry T. Pike and Donald Lee Pike; and a sister, Mary Ann Corbett.Survivors include a daughter, Brandy Nicole Pike; a granddaughter, Addison Sue Kay Hellard; five siblings, James Patrick Pike, Henry E. Pike, Roland Eugene Pike, Carolyn "Sue" Barnett and David S. Pike; and a host of family and friends.A Mass of Christian burial is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Vine Grove with the Revs. Wayne Jenkins and Daniel Lincoln officiating. Burial follows in St. Patrick Cemetery at Fort Knox.Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. A prayer service is at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 22, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close