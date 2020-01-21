Joseph Hilary Pike, 74, of Elizabethtown, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Pike's memberships included St. Brigid Catholic Church in Vine Grove and American Legion Post No. 113 in Elizabethtown. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War having served in the U.S. Navy. Some of his hobbies included motorcycles and karaoke.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roland James and Anna Letitia Pike; and five brothers, Anthony R. Pike, Marion B. Pike; Larry F. Pike, Garry T. Pike and Donald Lee Pike; and a sister, Mary Ann Corbett.
Survivors include a daughter, Brandy Nicole Pike; a granddaughter, Addison Sue Kay Hellard; five siblings, James Patrick Pike, Henry E. Pike, Roland Eugene Pike, Carolyn "Sue" Barnett and David S. Pike; and a host of family and friends.
A Mass of Christian burial is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Vine Grove with the Revs. Wayne Jenkins and Daniel Lincoln officiating. Burial follows in St. Patrick Cemetery at Fort Knox.
Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. A prayer service is at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 22, 2020