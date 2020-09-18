1/1
Joseph Lee Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Lee Johnson, 72, of Louisville, died at Baptist Health Louisville.

Mr. Johnson was a native of Mason, Mississippi, and the son of the late Jack and Dora Pigee Hooper. Mr. Hooper served his country in the U.S. Army.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Carson.

Survivors include a nephew, Jessie (Jay) Hooper (Madelyn) of Elizabethtown; two great-nephews, Patrick Hogkins and Jessie Cortez Hooper (Preshine); three great-nieces, Sharda Gill, Coneshia Gill and Jessica Hooper-Shanks; along with a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.

A graveside service with military honors is at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Percell & Sons Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 18 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Percell & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Percell & Sons Funeral Home
120 Haycraft Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
270-765-6674
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved