Joseph Lee Johnson, 72, of Louisville, died at Baptist Health Louisville.



Mr. Johnson was a native of Mason, Mississippi, and the son of the late Jack and Dora Pigee Hooper. Mr. Hooper served his country in the U.S. Army.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Carson.



Survivors include a nephew, Jessie (Jay) Hooper (Madelyn) of Elizabethtown; two great-nephews, Patrick Hogkins and Jessie Cortez Hooper (Preshine); three great-nieces, Sharda Gill, Coneshia Gill and Jessica Hooper-Shanks; along with a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.



A graveside service with military honors is at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Percell & Sons Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

