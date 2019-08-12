Joseph Miles Sweat, 90, of Lebanon Junction, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Helmwood Health and Rehabilitation.
Survivors include his wife, Roxanne Noel "Roxie" Sweat; a daughter, Kim Johnson; two stepdaughters, Patty Howell and Kelley Kelly; two stepsons, Charles Gilbert and David Gilbert; a grandson and nine stepgrandchildren.
A funeral Mass is at 11 a.m. Thursday. Aug. 15, at St. Benedict Catholic Church with Father Terry Langford officiating. Burial follows in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 9 a.m. Thursday at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Aug. 13, 2019