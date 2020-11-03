Joseph Samuel Carroll, 92, of Elizabethtown, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Helmwood Healthcare in Elizabethtown.



He was a native of Hardin County, a member of St. James Catholic Church and served in the U.S. Navy. He was a well-known businessman in Elizabethtown. He was the owner of Carroll's Produce and Sam's Place in Lebanon Junction in the 70s and was a salesman at Noon til 9.



He was preceded in death by two brothers, Tom Carroll and Michael B. Carroll, the former mayor; two sisters, Betty Miller and Emaline Wease; and his parents, Scott and Irene House Carroll.



He is survived by his son, Joseph Michael Carroll of Elizabethtown; four daughters, Theresa (Bob) Kleinhenz of Hot Springs, Arkansas, and Alesa (Rick) Walters, Samra (Gary) Franklin and Susan (Dean) Koeneman, all of Elizabethtown; a brother, Fred (Barbara) Carroll of Elizabethtown; a sister, Annette Carroll of Elizabethtown; 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



A funeral mass will be held at a later date in the spring.





