Joseph Samuel Carroll
Joseph Samuel Carroll, 92, of Elizabethtown, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Helmwood Healthcare in Elizabethtown.

He was a native of Hardin County, a member of St. James Catholic Church and served in the U.S. Navy. He was a well-known businessman in Elizabethtown. He was the owner of Carroll's Produce and Sam's Place in Lebanon Junction in the 70s and was a salesman at Noon til 9.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Tom Carroll and Michael B. Carroll, the former mayor; two sisters, Betty Miller and Emaline Wease; and his parents, Scott and Irene House Carroll.

He is survived by his son, Joseph Michael Carroll of Elizabethtown; four daughters, Theresa (Bob) Kleinhenz of Hot Springs, Arkansas, and Alesa (Rick) Walters, Samra (Gary) Franklin and Susan (Dean) Koeneman, all of Elizabethtown; a brother, Fred (Barbara) Carroll of Elizabethtown; a sister, Annette Carroll of Elizabethtown; 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A funeral mass will be held at a later date in the spring.


Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
