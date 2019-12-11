Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Wendell Smith. View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2737 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Wendell Smith, 84, was born in Rineyville on June 14, 1935, and went to his new home on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.



He served as a summer student missionary in Ohio and Kentucky for three summers while in college. He married Betty Lou Woodring in 1957 shortly after he graduated from Georgetown College. Three years later he graduated from Southern Seminary.

Rineyville Baptist Church ordained him to the gospel ministry in 1956 and he served three different churches as pastor for the next 11 years in Kentucky and Ohio. During these years, they had three children, Angela, Mark and Kevin.



He and Betty were appointed as foreign missionaries to Southeast Asia in 1968, where he planted churches and taught seminary extension courses to the new church leaders. They served for 30 years.



After retirement, Wendell and Betty came home to their home community of Rineyville and to their home church, Rineyville Baptist Church.



For more than 20 years, Wendell served as pastor to the senior adults and taught a Sunday school class for seniors, which he started.



Wendell and Betty celebrated their 62nd anniversary a few days before he was stricken by a stroke. A little more than three months later, he went home to be with Jesus and join the heavenly choir with his "new voice."



He is survived by his wife, Betty Lou Smith; three children, Angela Fay Smith (Jim Braith), Mark Dwayne Smith (Jodi) and Kevin Scott Smith (Karen); a sister, Joyce Ann Mussey (Doug); and five grandchildren, Julia (Chase Parker), Nathan, Kara, Claire and Andrew.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Rineyville Baptist Church with the Rev. Jerry Shacklett officiating. Burial follows in Rineyville Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy make take the form of donations to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering for Foreign Missions via Rineyville Baptist Church.



