Josette Danielle "Josie" Lane, 29, of Louisville, formerly of Radcliff, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at University of Louisville Hospital.



Survivors include two children, Talia Smith and Anthony Smith; her parents, Joseph and Domitila Lane; a sister, Jennifer Lane; and a host of family and friends.



A private graveside service was Wednesday, July 29.





