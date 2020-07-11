1/1
Joshua Allen Beaber
Joshua Allen Beaber, 28, formerly of Hardin County, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Nebraska.

Mr. Beaber was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a 2010 graduate of North Hardin High School.

Survivors include his wife, Sarah Brody; his mother, Tammy Thompson; his father, Lawrence Beaber; a brother, Jeff Thompson; a sister, Lisa Williams; and a host of family and friends.

Services will be private. Burial with military honors will be in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove,

Condolences can be expressed at chismfamilyfunerals.com.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Jul. 11 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-2245
