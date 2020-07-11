Joshua Allen Beaber, 28, formerly of Hardin County, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Nebraska.
Mr. Beaber was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a 2010 graduate of North Hardin High School.
Survivors include his wife, Sarah Brody; his mother, Tammy Thompson; his father, Lawrence Beaber; a brother, Jeff Thompson; a sister, Lisa Williams; and a host of family and friends.
Services will be private. Burial with military honors will be in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove,
