Joshua Aron Thompson, 35, of Radcliff, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
Josh was a loving and devoted father, son, brother and uncle. He was a protector of his family. He was proud owner of JT's Freight, FAST, father and son trucking, Trucking.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Connie Easland, Bruce Jackson, Owen Thompson and Zuleima Thompson.
Survivors include his son, Jacobi Vincent Thompson; his mother and stepfather, Joann Jackson and Richard Elkins of Radcliff; his father, David (Michelle) Thompson of Munfordville; and eight siblings, Jason (Deborah) Thompson, Nicole (Adrian) Lawrence, Heather Shelton, Justin Thompson, Christie Thompson, Jeremy Thompson, Zach Elkins and Jacob Thompson.
The funeral is at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at First Christian Church in Radcliff with Pastor Brad Kuster officiating. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 29, 2020