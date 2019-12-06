Joshua Barton Rutledge, 37, of Brooks, returned to his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.
Josh was born Aug. 6, 1982, in Louisville to J.B. Rutledge and Lana (Fryman) Kaelin. Josh was a concrete finisher and a terrific artist.
Among those who preceded him in death were a son, Jagger Clay Clark-Rutledge; and his grandparents, J.T. and Blondie Rutledge, Gene Fryman and Melvin Blakeman.
He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Lana Kaelin (Michael); his father, J.B. Rutledge (Kathy Jones); his grandmother, Betty Blakeman; and a host of family and friends.
The funeral is at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home, Preston Highway at Brooks Road. Interment follows in Ferguson Cemetery.
Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday and continues from 9 a.m. until time of service Monday at the funeral home.
