Joyce Ann Jordan, 77, of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



She was born in Radcliff to Walter Bird and Aliene Thompson. She was a ministers wife and a homemaker. She was a longtime member of The Church of God.

She was preceded in death by her father, Walter Lee Bird; and her loving spouse, the Rev. William "Bill" Jordan.



Survivors include her mother, Aliene Thompson Harlow; a son, B.J. Jordan of Elizabethtown; three daughters, Regina Ann (Randy) Goodin of Greenwood, Indiana, Cynthia Kay Weddle of Avon, Indiana, and Melissa R. (William) O'Neal of New Albany, Indiana; a stepsister, Debra Harlow of Whiteland, Indiana; and seven grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Church Of God, 1227 Bacon Creek Road in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Donnie Estep officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and continues from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the church.

