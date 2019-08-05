Guest Book View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2737 Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Ann Mattingly Medley, 79, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at her home.



She was a native of Marion County and a member of St. James Catholic Church, where she volunteered her time on the Bereavement Committee and the Grandparents Club. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, crocheting and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Therese Medley; her parents, William Coleman and Celeste Gertrude Mattingly; three siblings, Mary Agnes Helm, Carol Sue Kincer and John Lee Mattingly; a son-in-law, P.J. Hartlage; and a brother-in-law, John Blandford.



Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Billy Martin Medley; three daughters, Belinda (Joe) Hildesheim, Sandra Hartlage and Carol (Chad) Clark, all of Elizabethtown; two brothers, Billy (Shirley) Mattingly and Pat Mattingly; three sisters, Patsy (Bobby) Lyon, Judy Blandford and Martha (Dennis) Hardesty; six grandchildren, Amanda (T.J.) Cataldo, Morgan Hartlage, Derek (Nan) Hildesheim, Logan Hartlage, Coleman Clark and Connor Clark; and a great-grandchild, Joan Hildesheim.



A Memorial Mass is at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at St. Francis of Assisi in St. Francis with Bishop Bill Medley officiating.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto,.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to , St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery Fund or St. James Catholic School.

