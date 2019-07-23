Joyce Boyd

Service Information
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY
42748
(270)-358-4151
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
View Map
Entombment
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Golden Oak Gardens
Ashland, KY
View Map
Obituary
Joyce Boyd, 55, of Wayne, West Virginia, formerly of Hodgenville, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Newnan, Georgia.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Patty Meade Penix.

She is survived by her husband, Joe Boyd of West Virginia; a daughter, Lisa Coleman of Hodgenville; a son, Nathan (Jennifer) Carter, currently stationed in Hawaii; her father, Charles Penix of Ashland; five siblings, Larry (Diana) Penix, Terry (Sandra) Penix, Barry Penix, Pam (Ricky) Shelton and E.J. (Jennifer) Penix; and four grandchildren, Isaiah Scott, Payton Carter, Hailey Carter and Kynlee Carter.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with the Rev. Rodney Troutman officiating. Entombment will be at 1 p.m. Friday in Golden Oak Gardens in Ashland.

Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bennett-bertram.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 24, 2019
