Joyce Carol Gibson, 75, of Elizabethtown, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her home with her family at her side. She lost her courageous two-year battle with cancer.



She was a lifelong resident of Elizabethtown and attended all 12 years in the city system and graduated from Elizabethtown High School in 1962. She remained lifelong friends with many of her classmates.



Joyce spent many years as an antique dealer including owning and operating the "Ole Homestead Antique Mall." She also was co-owner and operator of Kent Gibson Realty, where she worked alongside her husband for 26 years.



Joyce loved spending time with her children and grandchildren of who she was extremely proud. She also loved spending winters in Port Charlotte, Florida, where she was an avid pickle ball player.



Her favorite saying was "Carpe Diem," Latin term meaning "Seize the day," and that is the way she led her life.



Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Forrest and Clarence Chenault; and a son-in-law, Jim Finch.



Survivors include her loving husband of 44 years, Kent Gibson; a brother, John (Karen) Chenault of Elizabethtown; three children, Michele Robbins, Todd (Teresa) Edlin and Tanya (Keith) Johnson, all of Elizabethtown; seven grandchildren and two great- grandchildren.



Cremation was chosen and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to First Christian Church in Elizabethtown or Hosparus of Central Kentucky.



Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.

