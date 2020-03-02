Joyce Drake Steward, 79, of Radcliff, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at her residence.
Mrs. Steward had attended church at Red Hill Baptist Church in Radcliff.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Robert Steward; and a sister, Nirajeanne Blair.
Survivors include two daughters, Jennifer Steward of Radcliff and Deborah Ferguson and her husband, Rod, of Bardstown; four siblings, Lonnie Drake Jr. and his wife, Edwina, of Radcliff, Jennie Drake Phillips of Texas, Fred Drake of Vertrees and Judy Nix and her husband, Gene, of Florida; and several nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The funeral for Mrs. Steward is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. A graveside service is at 10 a.m. Friday at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Donations can be made to Hosparus of Central Kentucky.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 3, 2020